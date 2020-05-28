The National People's Congress (NPC), the country's top legislature, approved the National Security bill for Hong Kong on Thursday, as widely expected.

All eyes now remain on the US’ response to the Hong Kong issue, as President Donald Trump threatened to impose sanctions on the Chinese officials by the end of this week.

Market reaction

Markets seem to have shrugged-off the above news, as it was already priced-in. The risk-on mood remains buoyed by the economic re-opening optimism. USD/JPY keeps gains around 107.85 region while AUD/USD trims losses to regain the 0.66 handle amid higher European equities.