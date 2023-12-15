China’s November Retail Sales jump 10.1%, Industrial Production rises 6.6%

China’s November Retail Sales, jumped 10.1% YoY vs. 12.5% expected and October’s 7.6% while the country’s Industrial Production increased 6.6% YoY vs. 5.6% estimated and 4.6% booked previously. The official data was published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Fixed Asset Investment rose 2.9% YTD YoY in November vs 3.0% expected and 2.9% seen in October.
Additional takeaways
China Nov nationwide survey-based jobless rate at 5.0%.
China Nov survey-based jobless rate in 31 major cities at 5.0%.
China Jan-Nov property investment -9.4% YoY.
Market reaction to Chinese data
The mixed Chinese data dump fails to move the needle around the Australian Dollar, as AUD/USD is keeping its consolidative mode intact near 0.6700. The AUD/USD pair is almost unchanged on the day, as of writing.
Australian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Pound Sterling.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.02%
|0.09%
|-0.07%
|-0.03%
|0.02%
|0.06%
|-0.03%
|EUR
|-0.05%
|0.04%
|-0.10%
|-0.08%
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|-0.05%
|GBP
|-0.08%
|-0.04%
|-0.14%
|-0.12%
|-0.03%
|-0.05%
|-0.08%
|CAD
|0.06%
|0.10%
|0.14%
|0.02%
|0.11%
|0.18%
|0.06%
|AUD
|0.03%
|0.07%
|0.12%
|-0.02%
|0.08%
|0.07%
|0.03%
|JPY
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.05%
|-0.12%
|-0.08%
|-0.04%
|-0.06%
|NZD
|-0.02%
|-0.04%
|0.02%
|-0.12%
|-0.10%
|-0.04%
|-0.05%
|CHF
|0.02%
|0.04%
|0.09%
|-0.06%
|-0.04%
|0.06%
|0.03%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
