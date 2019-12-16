China’s Nov data dump: A big beat on Retail Sales and Industrial Production – Aussie revisits highs

China’s November Retail Sales YoY, the number arrived at +8.0% vs. +7.6% exp and +7.2% last, with Industrial Output YoY at +6.2% and +5.0% exp and +4.7% last.

Meanwhile, Fixed Asset Investment YoY stood at +5.2% vs. +5.2% expected and +5.2% last.

The upbeat data served had a positive impact on the Australian Dollar, driving the AUD/USD pair a few pips higher to retest daily highs of 0.6886.