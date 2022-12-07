China’s National Health Commission (NHC) announces new Covid prevention and control guidelines ahead of the official government press conference on further optimization of Covid control at 07:00 GMT.
Key takeaways
Asymptomatic patients, cases with mild symptoms can undergo home quarantine.
To accelerate vaccination of elderly against Covid.
To allow home quarantine for close contacts.
Scraps requirement for negative Covid test in most public venues nationwide.
Bans movement restrictions in non-high risk zones.
No longer require negative Covid test and health codes for domestic travel.
High-risk zones with no new infections for 5 straight days should be released from lockdown in a timely manner.
To accurately define high-risk zones by building, units, households (not arbitrarily expand it to residential compounds, communities).
Market reaction
AUD/USD is seeing renewed demand on the Chinese covid restrictions relaxation, trading 0.16% higher at 0.6702, as of writing.
