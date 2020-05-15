China’s NHC: Risks of rebound in domestic COVID-19 outbreak are overall controllable

An official at China’s National Health Commission (NHC) is out with a statement on Friday, saying that the risks of a rebound in the domestic COVID-19 outbreak due to imported infections are overall controllable.

This comes after China continues to report new infections, with four news cases in the Mainland as of end May 14.

Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, has imposed a complete lockdown after speculations rose of a second-wave of the virus, in the face of new clusters found in the neighbouring city Shulan.

Market reaction

The risk sentiment remains tepid amid rife US-China tensions, looming second-wave risks and ahead of the key German and US macro data.

USD/JPY is on a steady decline and looks to test 107.00 while AUD/USD meanders near daily lows of 0.6445.