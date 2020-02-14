China’s NHC reports 5,090 new coronavirus cases for Thursday

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) releases the official figures of the new coronavirus cases confirmed for mainland China as of end February, 13th.

The Commission reports 5,090 new coronavirus cases for Thursday, as total cases rise to 63,851. The death toll rises by 121 to 1,380.

This comes after Hubei province’s health commission on Friday said it had recorded 116 deaths and 4,823 new cases in the epicenter. The daily death toll almost halved when compared to Wednesday's 14,840.

Meanwhile, Japan confirmed its first coronavirus death on Thursday while a cruise liner quarantined off a Japanese port has more than 200 people confirmed with the disease.

