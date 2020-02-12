China’s NHC: Recovery rate from coronavirus infection rose from 1.3% on Jan 27 to 10.6% on Tuesday

China’s highly influential news outlet, Global Times, carries a statement from the country’s National Health Commission (NHC), citing that the recovery rate from coronavirus infection in China rose from 1.3% on Jan 27 to 10.6% on Tuesday, leading to the discharge of more patients from hospitals.

Meanwhile, Reuters quoted a Chinese government official with the knowledge of the matter, saying that the government is likely to stagger reopening of schools in order to limit coronavirus transmission. Earlier it was reported that students will only resume school next month.

Amid the slowdown in the outbreak of novel coronavirus, Lijian Zhao, Deputy Director General, Information Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China tweeted out:

“Retweet this good news! The number of confirmed cases reported daily in provinces other than Hubei dropped consecutively for 8 days from 890 on Feb 3 to 377 on Feb 11, a drop of 57%, indicating that our prevention & control measures are working. The turning point will come soon!”

The risk sentiment was lifted earlier today after the NHC said that across mainland China, there were 2,015 new confirmed infections on Tuesday, the lowest daily rise in new cases since Jan. 30.