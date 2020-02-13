China’s NHC: Places in Hubei that have a coronavirus outbreak should immediately take the same measures as Wuhan

According to the latest statement released by China’s National Health Commission (NHC), places in Hubei that have a coronavirus outbreak should immediately take the same measures as Wuhan.

It means that the NHC has urged other cities in the epicenter, Hubei province, to go into lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Xinhua news agency reported that the head of the Communist Party in the Hubei province has been relieved of duty. Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong has been appointed as the new secretary of the Hubei Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Earlier today, in light of a new methodology adopted by the Hubei provincial officials, 14,840 new coronaviruses confirmed cases were reported in the epicenter alone, way higher than the 2,015 new confirmed cases reported in mainland China.

Market Implications

The report sent the risk trades on a toss, with the Asian equities falling back into red alongside the S&P 500 futures and the Antipodeans.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY fell to 109.81 lows before recovering some ground to now trade around 109.90, still down 0.18% on the day.