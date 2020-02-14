China’s NHC: Numbers of infected medical staff are increasing

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) Vice Minister Zeng said on Friday, the number of infected medical staff are increasing.

When asymptomatic people show symptoms during quarantine, we will report them as confirmed cases, he added.

Zeng noted that 1,716 health workers have been infected by coronavirus, 6 dead.

Earlier today, the Commission reported 5,090 new coronavirus cases for Thursday, as total cases rose to 63,851. The death toll rose by 121 to 1,380.

Market Implications

Heading into Europe, the risk sentiment is seen souring slightly, as markets continue to assess the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

USD/JPY trade close to session lows near 109.70, as S&P 500 futures pare gains. The Aussie trades flat around 0.6720 region.