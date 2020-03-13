China’s NHC: Mainland reports 8 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 7 new deaths

According to China’s National Health Commission (NHC), Mainland China reported 8 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 7 new deaths as on end-March 12.
The total confirmed cases in China now stands at 80,813, with the death toll up at 3176.
Additional details
China's Hubei province, epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, reports 5 new cases on March 12 vs 8 on March 11.
China's Hubei province, epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, reports 6 new deaths on March 12 vs 10 on March 11.
Death toll from coronavirus outbreak in China's Hubei at 3,062 as of end-March 12.
