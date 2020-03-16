China’s NHC: Mainland reports 16 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 14 new deaths

According to China’s National Health Commission (NHC), Mainland China reported 8 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 7 new deaths as on end-March 15.

The total confirmed cases in China now stands at 80,860, with the death toll up at 3,213.

Additional details

China's Hubei province reports 4 new cases on March 15 vs 4 on March 14.

China's Hubei province reports 14 new deaths on March 15 vs 10 on March 14.

Death toll from coronavirus outbreak in China's Hubei at 3,099 as of end-March 15.

According to China’s National Health Commission (NHC), Mainland China reported 8 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 7 new deaths as on end-March 15.

The total confirmed cases in China now stands at 80,860, with the death toll up at 3,213.