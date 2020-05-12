China’s NHC: It is not the time to relax coronavirus measures as second wave emerges

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) spokesman Mi Feng said on Tuesday, the resurgence of a cluster of new coronavirus cases lately suggests that the counter-pandemic measures cannot be relaxed as yet.

Feng noted: “While prevention and control efforts have normalized, that does not mean measures can be eased.”

On Monday, Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak in China, reported five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the highest since March 11, per Reuters.