China’s new UN ambassador Zhang Jun: New US tariffs 'an irrational, irresponsible act'

China new ambassador United Nations, Zhang Jun, crossed the wires in the last minutes, calling the United States' new tariffs on Chinese imports an irrational and an irresponsible act, per Reuters.

"If the US wants to talk on trade, then China will talk, if they want to fight, then we will fight," Jun told reporters. "Beijing will take whatever necessary countermeasures to protect our fundamental right.'

Following these comments, Wall Street's main indexes continue to push lower. As of writing, both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were down around 1% on the day while the Nasdaq Composite Index was erasing 1.9%.