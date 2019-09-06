China’s NDRC: Will boost counter-cyclical measures

Deputy Head of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country’s state planner, came out on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, with the key headlines found below.

Boost counter-cyclical measures. Accelerate local government bond issuance. Implement broad and targeted RRR cuts in a timely manner. Increase financing support for small firms.

The stimulus measures announced by China could help boost the sentiment around the Chinese stock markets, as they currently trade with mild gains. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index trades +0.30% higher just below the 3,000 level.