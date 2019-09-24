China’s NDRC Vice Chairman Ning: We will step up efforts to stabilize economic growth

Reuters reports fresh comments from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China’s state planner, Vice Chairman Ning Jizhe, with the key headlines noted below.
We will step up efforts to stabilize economic growth.
Will relax restrictions on auto consumption.
Will speed up construction of investment projects, speed up project reserves.
The Chinese authorities are seen making efforts to boost growth, as the economy continues to slow its pace of expansion, with the activity data underscoring the growth concerns.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive with flag breakdown on the daily chart
EUR/USD looks south with the daily line chart reporting a bear flag breakdown. The flag breakdown indicates the sell-off from the Aug. 23 high of 1.1154 has resumed and the pair could drop to 1.0820 in the short-term.
GBP/USD: 1.2393/85 limits immediate downside
With the 50-bar moving average on the four-hour chart (4H 50MA) aptly restricting the GBP/USD pair’s immediate upside, the quote stays on the back foot while flashing 1.2430 amid initial Asian trading session on Tuesday.
USD/JPY surrenders gains despite the uptick in US equity index futures
The bid tone around the Japanese Yen strengthened, pushing the USD/JPY pair lower from the session high of 107.69 to near 107.50 despite the rise in the US equity index futures. Focus on BOJ Governor Kuroda's speech.
Gold pulls back from 2-week high as US-China headlines improve risk-sentiment
Gold buyers fail to cross September 06 high as recently positive trade headlines from the US dragged the yellow metal to $1,521 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. Steve Mnuchin and Trump both crossed wires with trade-positive comments off-late.
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Sentiment Preview: Facts on the ground
The Consumer Confidence Index is expected to slip to 133.5 in September from 135.1 in August. The Present Situation Index was 117.2 in August and 170.9 in July. The Expectations Index was 107.0 in August and 112.4 in July.