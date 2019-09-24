China’s NDRC Vice Chairman Ning: We will step up efforts to stabilize economic growth

Reuters reports fresh comments from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China’s state planner, Vice Chairman Ning Jizhe, with the key headlines noted below.

We will step up efforts to stabilize economic growth.

Will relax restrictions on auto consumption.

Will speed up construction of investment projects, speed up project reserves.

The Chinese authorities are seen making efforts to boost growth, as the economy continues to slow its pace of expansion, with the activity data underscoring the growth concerns.