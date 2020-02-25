China’s NDRC Official: Regions deemed low risk should fully resume normal activities

An official at China’s National Reforms and Development Commission, the country’s state planner, came out on the wires in the last minutes, announcing that regions deemed at low risk from coronavirus should fully resume normal activities and end transport bans.

Further comments

Areas still at high risk must maintain "strict controls" until epidemic is effectively curbed.

High risk areas must ensure firms in essential sectors function normally.

Market mood remains cautious

The safe-haven yen is drawing bids and trades close to daily highs of 110.64 vs. the greenback, as a fresh leg lower in the US Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures appear to be weighing on USD/JPY.

The US dollar index remains on the back foot, awaiting fresh impetus from US Consumer Confidence data.