China’s NDRC: Economy still has “very large room” for macro hedging policy to work with

China’s state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said on Monday, the economy still has a “very large room” for macro hedging policy to work with.

China electricity consumption in first half of April up 1.5% y/y.

China will roll out more forceful, targeted fiscal, financial and employment polices with relevant departments.

China will prevent short-term economic shocks from becoming long-term stagnation trends.

China will help exporters reserve market share and orders.

Very few foreign companies are considering relocating operations out of China.

China will shorten foreign investment negative list, revise catalogue on industries that encourage foreign investment.

China consumer price inflation will keep declining.