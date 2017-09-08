China’s NDRC: Corporate debt risks have been contained

China’s NDRC: Corporate debt risks have been containedBy Dhwani Mehta
Headlines crossed the wires last minutes, via Reuters, from China’s state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China.
Key Headlines:
Corporate leverage has been lowered.
Corporate debt risks have been contained.
Corporate leverage levels have started to decline.
Excessively high leverage ratios of Chinese companies have not been fundamentally reversed.
Non-financial Chinese firms' leverage ratios are highest among world's top economies.
Will address "zombie companies"
