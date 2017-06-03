China’s NDRC: China will deepen price reforms this year

By Dhwani Mehta

He Lifeng, Chairman of China’s State planner, the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC), crossed the wires last minutes, via Reuters, noting the following:

China has many favourable conditions to achieve its consumer inflation target this year

Pressure from imported price rises in commodity, especially oil prices, could increase this year

Will ensure basically stable prices this year

China will deepen price reforms this year