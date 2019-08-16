China’s NDRC: China to stick to deleveraging, avoiding risks

Reuters reports the latest comments from China’s top economic planner’s, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), with the key headlines noted below.

China to roll-out plan for 2019-2020 to boost disposable income of people. China to stick to deleveraging, avoiding risks. Deleveraging not in conflict with stabilizing growth. To keep pushing companies’ bond-to-equity swap. To make sure prices stay in a proper range. More price drops expected ahead. CPI and PPI growth remined mild in July.

The appetite for the risk assets is seen improving in the mid-Asian trades, as markets move past the US recession fears amid a big beat on the US retail sales data while the US President Trump seems to have softened his stance on China.

The above optimistic comments have a negligible impact on the markets.