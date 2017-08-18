China’s NDRC: China to curb 'irrational' overseas investment along Belt and Road

China’s NDRC: China to curb 'irrational' overseas investment along Belt and RoadBy Dhwani Mehta
Following its earlier headlines on fixed-asset investment, China’s state economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), is back on the wires, via Reuters, this time emphasizing the need to strengthen rules to reduce risks to companies investing overseas.
Key Points via Reuters:
China will strengthen rules to defuse risks for domestic companies investing abroad and curb "irrational" overseas investment on its Belt and Road initiative.
"This is to promote the healthy and orderly development of foreign economic and trade cooperation."
