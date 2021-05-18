China’s NDRC: Australia should stop interfering in trade and investment

Amid a series of support measures announced on Tuesday, China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country’s state planner, said that Australia should stop the wrong action of interfering in with bilateral trade.

Additional takeaways

“Australia should take responsibility for the suspension of bilateral economic dialogue mechanism. “

“Hopes Australia will treat Chinese companies fairly, sees cooperation in an objective and reasonable way.”

“Approved 12 fixed-asset investment projects worth a total of 87.3 bln yuan in April. “

“Supports private firms to engage in debt to equity swaps, support them to issue bonds.”

Market reaction

AUD/USD is unperturbed by China’s comments, as it looks to recapture 0.7800 amid higher commodities prices and S&P 500 futures. Upbeat RBA minutes also help the aussie accumulate gains.