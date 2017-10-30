China's NBS to publish unified GDP data in fraud crackdown - RTRS

China's NBS to publish unified GDP data in fraud crackdown - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Deputy Head Li Xiaochao said in an interview with China Information News that was published on the statistics bureau’s website on Monday.
Key Points via Reuters:
The statistics bureau will take over data collection at the regional level from 2019, replacing the current system in which the combined economic output of China’s provinces has long exceeded national output measured by the NBS.
“The problem of discrepancy between regional and national GDP data has significantly improved, but (the gap) is still large.”
“This situation is not conducive to accurately understanding regional economic trends, scientifically implementing macroeconomic controls, and impacts the credibility of government statistics.”
