China’s NBS: Economy sustained steady recovery

Following the release of the August activity numbers, China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released a statement, via Reuters, expressing their take on the economy.

Key quotes

“Nation's economy sustained steady recovery.”

“There remains huge pressure to keep employment, businesses stable due to mounting external uncertainties.”

“More efforts should be made to consolidate the foundation for economic stabilization and recovery.”

“China's foreign trade, foreign investment better than expected.”

“There has been an improvement in the employment situation with economic recovery.”

“Pressure on employment remains quite large.”

“Consumption will steadily improve with stable employment, economic recovery.”

“Conditions are good for steady economic recovery.”

“Risks remain for the Chinese economy.”

“Industrial production still not returned to normal.”

