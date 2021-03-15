China’s NBS: Economy could show a sharp rebound in Q1 from a year earlier

Additional headlines are crossing the wires from China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), as the press conference continues after the release of the country’s key economic data.

China's economy could show a sharp rebound in Q1 from a year earlier. There are imbalances in economic recovery. China needs to step up support for consumption. Expects China's pork prices to continue to fall. Expects China's consumer price rises to be within a reasonable range this year.

Market reaction

AUD/USD remains under pressure below 0.7750 amid mixed Chinese data and uptick in the US Treasury yields. Focus shifts to the Fed decision and Australian jobs data this week.

