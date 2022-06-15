Following the release of the May activity numbers, China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released a statement, via Reuters, expressing their take on the economy.
Key headlines
Main indicators show marginal improvement, economy shows good recovery momentum.
Economic recovery still faces many difficulties and challenges.
Policies to stabilize economic growth gain traction..
Economic recovery still at initial stage, main indicators are at low levels.
Employment is improving but impact on jobs from covid has yet to diminish.
Expect economic performance to improve further in June due to policy support.
Reasonable economic growth in Q2 hopeful if covid is effectively controlled.
