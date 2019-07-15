China’s NBS: China's economy faces new downward pressures

Following the releases of the mixed Chinese macro data, the spokesman for the country’s stats bureau, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is out with the following key points.
China's economic operations still within a reasonable range in H1 2019.
China's economy faces a complex situation, increasing external uncertainties.
China will make efforts to ensure steady economic growth.
China's economy faces new downward pressures.
China's job market remained stable in June, with the surveyed unemployment rate in urban areas standing at 5.1 percent.
