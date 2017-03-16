China's monetary policy not affected despite Fed's rate hike decision - Xinhua

China’s state news agency, Xinhua, carries a piece on Friday, highlighting remarks from economists, noting that the latest Fed rate hike decision will not affect the Chinese monetary policy stance.

Markets believe that the Fed rate hikes may complicate matters for the PBOC, as it strives to keep the Yuan stable and maintain the pace of economic recovery.

According to the government work report released Thursday, China will build a "firewall" against financial risk, and keep careful watch on non-performing assets, bond defaults, shadow banking and Internet finance.