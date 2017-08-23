China’s MOFCOM: China will deepen reforms over its overseas investment policies

China’s MOFCOM: China will deepen reforms over its overseas investment policiesBy Dhwani Mehta
China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) out with the following headlines:
China will use all necessary means to defend interests of China and Chinese firms against US probe
China will deepen reforms over its overseas investment policies
China will intensify checks over the authenticity of Chinese overseas investment
China still has obvious advantage in attracting Foreign direct investment in medium to long term
China says feels sorry US has given up on continuing negotiation on China-US agricultural quota dispute
