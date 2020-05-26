China's military: Soldiers stationed in the garrison in Hong Kong are determined to defend China's sovereignty

Comments from China's Hong Kong garrison commander are crossing the wires via Reuters that the military officers and soldiers stationed there have the determination and ability to safeguard China's national sovereignty and the long-term prosperity and security for the city.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's leader Lam said that national security is always a concern for central authorities. Lam also shared details of the easing of lockdown restrictions.

China's plan to impose the national security law on Hong Kong has irked Washington. White House said on Monday that China's proposed national security legislation for Hong Kong could lead to US sanctions and threaten the city's status as a financial hub, according to South China Morning Post.