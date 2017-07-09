China's military practises for 'surprise attack' over sea near Korea - RTRS

China's military practises for 'surprise attack' over sea near Korea - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters reports headlines cited in the Chinese state media, noting that China’s air force has carried out exercises near the Korean peninsula, practicing to defend against a “surprise attack” coming over the sea from North Korea.
An official military website, www.81.cn, stated, an anti-aircraft defence battalion held the exercises early on Tuesday, near the Bohai Sea, the innermost gulf of the Yellow Sea that separates China from the Korean peninsula.
