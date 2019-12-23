China's MIIT expects industrial output to grow around 5.6% this year

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) is out with its latest forecasts on the Chinese manufacturing sector.
Key Details:
Industrial production was +6.2% y/y in November vs. 4.7% in October, its highest in five months.
Projects around 5.6% growth for the year in total.
