China's Manufacturing PMI beats estimates, fails to lift AUD/USD

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • China's NBS Manufacturing PMI (Sep) came in slightly higher than expected, but remained below 50. 
  • The contraction in China's manufacturing activity is likely keeping the AUD bulls at the bay. 

AUD/USD is seeing little action and continues to trade largely unchanged on the day despite an above-forecast China data. 

China's Manufacturing PMI ticked higher to 49.8 in September from August's print of 49.5, the National Bureau of Statistics reported a few minutes before press time. Markets were expecting the PMI to print at 49.7. 

Meanwhile, the Non-Manufacturing PMI (Sep) came in at 53.7, missing the expected print of54.2 and down from the preceding month's figure of 53.8. 

So far, the above-forecast manufacturing data has failed to put a bid under the AUD. The AUD/USD pair is trading at 0.6756 – a level seen ahead of Chin's data – representing marginal losses on the day. 

It is worth noting that while the index bettered estimates, it remained below 50, highlighting contraction in the manufacturing activity. That could be the reason behind Aussie's last lackluster response to China's data. The AUD is widely considered a proxy for China. 

Looking forward, the AUD/USD may extend losses if China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI (Sep), which focuses on the small and medium-sized export-oriented units, prints below estimates. The data is scheduled for release at 01:45 GMT. 

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6756
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 0.6766
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6811
Daily SMA50 0.6812
Daily SMA100 0.6882
Daily SMA200 0.6995
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.678
Previous Daily Low 0.6743
Previous Weekly High 0.6806
Previous Weekly Low 0.6738
Previous Monthly High 0.6869
Previous Monthly Low 0.6676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6766
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6757
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6746
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6726
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6709
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6783
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.68
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.682

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Eight-day-old falling channel caps immediate upside

EUR/USD: Eight-day-old falling channel caps immediate upside

The EUR/USD pair’s pullback from immediate falling channel might find it hard to sustain for long as it trades near 1.0940 during Monday’s Asian session. The quote recently bounced off the support-line of a falling channel since September 18.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2300 following recent political/Brexit headlines from UK

GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2300 following recent political/Brexit headlines from UK

Although the weekend news from the United Kingdom (UK) has been downbeat, as usual, the GBP/USD pair repeats its bounce off 50-day simple moving average (SMA) as it trades near 1.2300 during the initial Asian session on Monday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls tiring at key psychological resistance

USD/JPY: Bulls tiring at key psychological resistance

USD/JPY is flat in the open in Tokyo today, having been pulling back from its highs around 108.15 last week on the China jitters. USD/JOY currently trades at 107.94 and was a pip over the line at 108.01 earlier.

USD/JPY News

Gold struggles to keep face above $1,500 psychological level

Gold struggles to keep face above $1,500 psychological level

Gold is steady in the open at the start of this week, consolidating pressures from above. The yellow metal has suffered on speculative paring as geopolitical risks subside a touch, enabling risk-on assets some airplay.

Gold News

Trade Optimism Meets Reality of Disappointing PMI

Trade Optimism Meets Reality of Disappointing PMI

A new tariff truce between the US and China, coupled with the North Korean diplomacy and Russia-Saudi tentative agreement boosted investor confidence and sharp equity rallies. Japanese and Chinese equities rallied 2-3%. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures