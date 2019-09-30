China's Manufacturing PMI beats estimates, fails to lift AUD/USD

- China's NBS Manufacturing PMI (Sep) came in slightly higher than expected, but remained below 50.
- The contraction in China's manufacturing activity is likely keeping the AUD bulls at the bay.
AUD/USD is seeing little action and continues to trade largely unchanged on the day despite an above-forecast China data.
China's Manufacturing PMI ticked higher to 49.8 in September from August's print of 49.5, the National Bureau of Statistics reported a few minutes before press time. Markets were expecting the PMI to print at 49.7.
Meanwhile, the Non-Manufacturing PMI (Sep) came in at 53.7, missing the expected print of54.2 and down from the preceding month's figure of 53.8.
So far, the above-forecast manufacturing data has failed to put a bid under the AUD. The AUD/USD pair is trading at 0.6756 – a level seen ahead of Chin's data – representing marginal losses on the day.
It is worth noting that while the index bettered estimates, it remained below 50, highlighting contraction in the manufacturing activity. That could be the reason behind Aussie's last lackluster response to China's data. The AUD is widely considered a proxy for China.
Looking forward, the AUD/USD may extend losses if China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI (Sep), which focuses on the small and medium-sized export-oriented units, prints below estimates. The data is scheduled for release at 01:45 GMT.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6756
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|0.6766
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6811
|Daily SMA50
|0.6812
|Daily SMA100
|0.6882
|Daily SMA200
|0.6995
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.678
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6743
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6806
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6738
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6766
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6757
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6746
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6726
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6709
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6783
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.682
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Eight-day-old falling channel caps immediate upside
The EUR/USD pair’s pullback from immediate falling channel might find it hard to sustain for long as it trades near 1.0940 during Monday’s Asian session. The quote recently bounced off the support-line of a falling channel since September 18.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2300 following recent political/Brexit headlines from UK
Although the weekend news from the United Kingdom (UK) has been downbeat, as usual, the GBP/USD pair repeats its bounce off 50-day simple moving average (SMA) as it trades near 1.2300 during the initial Asian session on Monday.
USD/JPY: Bulls tiring at key psychological resistance
USD/JPY is flat in the open in Tokyo today, having been pulling back from its highs around 108.15 last week on the China jitters. USD/JOY currently trades at 107.94 and was a pip over the line at 108.01 earlier.
Gold struggles to keep face above $1,500 psychological level
Gold is steady in the open at the start of this week, consolidating pressures from above. The yellow metal has suffered on speculative paring as geopolitical risks subside a touch, enabling risk-on assets some airplay.
Trade Optimism Meets Reality of Disappointing PMI
A new tariff truce between the US and China, coupled with the North Korean diplomacy and Russia-Saudi tentative agreement boosted investor confidence and sharp equity rallies. Japanese and Chinese equities rallied 2-3%.