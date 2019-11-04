China’s Li: Ready to speed up trade talks with Japan, S. Korea

China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday that Beijing is willing to speed up talks with Japan as well with South Korea on trade.
He added that 15 nations concluded Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) negotiations and completed substantial market access talks at the ASEAN Summit held in Bangkok.
EUR/USD: Trade optimism may bolster bullish setup
EUR/USD is better bid following Friday's bullish hammer candle. The US-China trade optimism could yield a test of the 200-day average resistance. On the data front, the focus is on the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence and the US Factory Orders.
GBP/USD: Mildly bid ahead of UK PMI, trade/Brexit headlines in play
GBP/USD stays mostly positive amid receding threats of no-deal Brexit. Tories lead in early-election polls, risk-on stays on the cards. The UK Construction PMI, US factory Orders to decorate economic calendar.
USD/JPY: Holding 2.5-month rising trendline
USD/JPY found bids below the support of the trendline connecting Aug. 26 and Oct. 3 lows on Friday. So far, however, Friday's defense of the trendline has failed to draw bids.
Gold: Under pressure around $1513 amid mixed trade headlines
Mixed sentiment concerning the US-China trade deal seems to limit the market’s recent momentum, which in turn stops gold from extending its latest run-up. Gold stops three-day-old run-up.
USD/CNH: Hits 2.5-month low, slow descent continues
USD/CNH pair fell to 7.02582 a few minutes ago. That was the lowest level since Aug. 14. The daily chart shows a head-and-shoulders breakdown. The pair looks set to test the 100-day average for first since early May.