China’s Li: China and Australia should step up joint efforts to enhance mutual understanding and trust – Global Times

China’s Premier Li Keqiang recently crossed wires, via Global Times, while sharing his talks with the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Bangkok.

China and Australia should step up joint efforts to enhance mutual understanding and trust, properly handle differences, and return bilateral ties to the normal track.

The Australian side can meet China halfway and work hard to ensure a sound and steady development of bilateral relations.

These are positive remarks encouraging concrete steps toward real improvement in bilateral relations. They came after two years and a half when China-Australia relations started to crater and went in an undesirable direction.

the downward spiral is against the interests of the two countries and people and needs to be stopped.