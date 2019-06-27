China's June manufacturing PMI seen in contraction for second straight month – Reuters poll

The latest Reuters poll of 20 economists showed that China’s manufacturing sector activity is likely to remain in the contraction territory for the second straight month in June amid prolonged US-China trade war.

Key Findings:

“The official Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) for June is expected to have edged up to 49.5 from May’s reading of 49.4.

The official PMI and its sister survey on the services sector are released on Sunday, a day after leaders of the Group of 20 nations end their meeting in Osaka, Japan.

A private business survey - the Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) - which focuses more on small and medium-sized Chinese firms - is expected to show growth stalled last month, with the reading falling slightly to 50.0 from 50.2 in May.

The Caixin manufacturing PMI will be released on Monday and its services PMI on Wednesday.”