China's trade balance for July, in Yuan terms, came in at CNY +310.26 billion versus CNY 227.289 billion expected and CNY 345.180 billion last.

Exports came in at +10.3% vs. +2.9% expected and +6.1% last, while imports arrived at +0.4% vs. +1.7% expected and -0.4% last.

The renewed upside in the AUD/USD pair remains intact, as the AUD bulls flirt with daily tops near 0.6780 region on the above-forecast Chinese trade numbers. China is Australia's top exports market.