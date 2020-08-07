China’s July Trade Balance (CNY): A big beat across all indicators

China's Trade Balance for July, in Yuan terms, came in at CNY442.23 billion versus CNY264.99 billion expected and CNY328.94 billion last.

July exports came in at +10.4% vs. +2.3% expected and +4.3% last while imports arrived at +1.6% vs. -0.7% expected and +6.2% prior.

Additional details

China Jan-July exports to the US -4.1% in yuan terms.

China Jan-July imports from the US down 0.3% in yuan terms.

China Jan-July trade surplus with the US at 1.08 trln yuan.

AUD/USD reaction

A big beat on the Chinese trade figures fails to impress the AUD bulls, as the AUD/USD pair keeps its range near daily lows of 0.7210. The spot is down 0.24% on the day.