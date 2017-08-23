China’s Jan-July exports to North Korea climb +32.5% y/y

According to the latest data published by the China’s customs department, China's Jan-July trade surplus stands at USD 1.97 billion, while July exports came in at $299.85mln.

Key Details:

Jan-July imports are down 16.3% y/y at $1.04bln.

July total trade with North Korea $456.16mln vs 489mln in June

Jan-July total trade $3.01bln up 10.2% y/y

Jan-July exports to North Korea up +32.5% y/y