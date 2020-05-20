China’s IndustryMin: Recovery of industrial economy still needs some time

Speaking at a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday, China’s Industry Minister Miao Wei said the recovery of the industrial economy still needs some time.

Additional quotes

“Expects China's industrial economy to continue its upward trend in Q2.”

“Companies' production and operation still facing great difficulties.”

“Around 99.1% of sizeable industrial companies in China have resumed operations as of May 18.”

“95.4% of major industrial firms’ employees have returned to work.”

Market reaction

The Chinese proxy, the aussie dollar, seems to be little impressed by the above comments, as AUD/USD retracing gains below 0.6550. The strongest fall on record in the Australian Preliminary Retail Sales data weighs negatively on the AUD.