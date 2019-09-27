China's industrial profits drop 2.0% y/y in July, Aussie sticks to 0.6750

The latest data published by China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that profits earnt by China’s industrial firms in August dropped 2.0 y/y vs. a 2.6% rebound seen in July.

Further Details (via Reuters):

“For January-August, profits were down 1.7% from a year earlier at 517.8 billion yuan ($72.62 billion), the same as a 1.7% fall in the first seven months.

Industrial firms' liabilities increased 5.0% from a year earlier to 65.81 trillion yuan at end-August, compared with a 4.9% increase in July.”

The Aussie keeps its range around 0.6750 region despite downbeat Chinese data, awaiting fresh catalysts while the Kiwi meanders near daily lows of 0.6283.