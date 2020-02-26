China Reports 52 new deaths in the mainland from virus outbreak on Feb 25 vs 71 On Feb 24. A total of 2,505 confirmed cases of COVID19 had been reported in 33 countries and regions outside China as of 5:00 pm Beijing time on Tue. 38 died and 226 were cured.

Key notes

China's Hubei Reports 401 New Coronavirus Cases Feb. 25.

China states 2,422 Patients Discharged Feb. 25.

China's Hubei province confirms a total of 65,187 cases and 2,615 deaths by end of Feb 25.

Market implications

The spread is concerning markets with a bloodbath seen on Wall Street overnight. We have seen some support, however, in Asia with S&P 500 futures up 0.42% at the time of writing. The Nikkei 225 index is losing nearly 2%