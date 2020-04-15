China's Hubei province reports zero new coronavirus cases on April 14

Meanwhile, there is a focus on China getting back to work and business activity firing up again. China’s exports fell 6.6% in March from a year ago, while imports slipped 0.9% in the same month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed yesterday. The data was better than the economists polled by Reuters that had expected exports from China to fall 14% in March from a year ago, while imports were projected to fall 9.5% over the same period. The country’s March trade surplus was $19.9 billion, as compared to the $18.55 billion that economists polled by Reuters had expected.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.