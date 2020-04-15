China reports 46 new coronavirus cases in the Mainland on April 14 vs 89 a day earlier.
Key notes
- Reports 36 new imported coronavirus cases in Mainland on April 14 vs 86 a day earlier.
- Reports 57 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases in mainland on April 14 vs 54 a day earlier.
- Says total of 82,295 confirmed coronavirus cases in Mainland as of April 14.
- Reports 1 new coronavirus death in the mainland on April 14 vs zero a day earlier.
- Says total of 3,342 coronavirus deaths in mainland China as of April 14.
- China's Hubei province reports zero new coronavirus cases on April 14, same as day earlier.
China off the better start than expected
Meanwhile, there is a focus on China getting back to work and business activity firing up again. China’s exports fell 6.6% in March from a year ago, while imports slipped 0.9% in the same month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed yesterday. The data was better than the economists polled by Reuters that had expected exports from China to fall 14% in March from a year ago, while imports were projected to fall 9.5% over the same period. The country’s March trade surplus was $19.9 billion, as compared to the $18.55 billion that economists polled by Reuters had expected.
