China's Hubei province confirms another 1,933 new cases of coronavirus / 100 new deaths

- Hubei province reported 1,933 new cases and 100 new deaths on Feb.16.
- CRB index is on the brink of confirming a bullish trend, likely supporting the case of higher commodity-FX.
China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic, reported 1,933 new cases and 100 new deaths on Feb. 16, the local health authority said on Monday. The Hubei health commission said the total number of cases in the province had reached 58,182 by the end of Sunday, with 1,696 deaths.
Meanwhile, the province announced tough new measures to try to curb the outbreak on Sunday, ordering its cities to block roads to all private vehicles. Athe same time, the General Administration of Customs (GAC) has released new measures on Sunday to try and mitigate the impact caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak, as well as help businesses resume production and improve the country's foreign trade conditions, the GAC said in a statement.
FX implications
The US dollar has been strong on the 99 handle in the DXY but is showing signs of weakness in momentum in technical analysis, thus bringing about some relief in the commodity complex. the CRB index is on the brink of confirming a bullish trend according to the 8close vs 8 open moving average cross over which likely supports the case of higher commodity-FX, such as CAD, AUD and NZD. WTI and US stocks will be keen focuses for the commodity block this week, likely taking their cues from the coronavirus updates.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY ignores downbeat preliminary figures of Japan Q4 GDP
USD/JPY declines to 109.80 following the release of Japan’s preliminary fourth quarter (Q4) GDP data as Tokyo opens for Monday trading. The market players seem to emphasize more on the qualitative catalysts than the data as far as the Japanese yen is concerned.
AUD/USD: Stays below 21-day SMA amid coronavirus fears
AUD/USD begins the week with an uptick to 0.6723, currently around 0.6720, at the start of Monday’s Asian session. Even so, the quote remains below the 21-day SMA level that has been exerting downside pressure on the pair since January 07.
What you need to know for the open: Coronavirus to keep markets on edge
The coronavirus is causing some stall in FX markets and Friday's close leaves a consolidative tone for today's open ahead of key risk events for the Aussie trading as a proxy to the coronavirus driver.
Gold: Firm around two-week top beyond $1580 as risk-off continues
Gold prices stay mildly positive, +0.08%, to $1,583.84 during the early Asian session on Monday. The yellow metal remains on the front foot amid the market’s fears emanating from China’s coronavirus.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.