China’s HR Ministry: Overall jobs situation stable amid coronavirus outbreak

Amid rising death toll on China coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reports the latest comments from the country’s Human Resources Ministry, as they try to soothe nerves and likely add to the improved risk tone seen across the Chinese markets.

Key Quotes:

China’s overall jobs situation stable amid outbreak. China implemented specific measures to stabilize employment. China to support small and medium enterprises in employment.

Separately, 10News cited an official familiar with the situation, saying that the first case of coronavirus infection was confirmed in San Diego, California.

Meanwhile, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) reported the total death toll on the mainland has now reached 1,016. The commission said there were another 2,478 new confirmed cases on the mainland on Feb. 10, down from 3,062 on the previous day and bringing the accumulated total to 42,638, per Reuters.

FXStreet Indonesian Site - new domain!

Access it at www.fxstreet-id.com