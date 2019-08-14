China's Hong Kong Affairs office: Strongly condemn 'near-terrorism' criminal actions in Hong Kong

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

China's Hong Kong Affairs office is out with the latest statement, via Xinhua, condemning the ongoing protests at the Hong Kong international airport.

Key Headlines:

Strongly condemns violent protests at Hong Kong airport.

Strongly condemns violent protesters' attack of mainland Chinese journalist, the tourist in Hong Kong airport.

Supports Hong Kong police arresting violent protesters in accordance with law.

Resolutely supports Hong Kong authorities.

Supports Hong Kong authorities' efforts to hold criminals accountable as soon as possible.

Actions of violent protesters seriously hurt the sentiment of the mainland people.

Extremely violent crimes must be severely punished in accordance with the law.

Strongly condemns 'near-terrorism' criminal actions in Hong Kong.

