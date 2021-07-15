China’s GDP expands 7.9% YoY in Q2 2021 vs. 8.1% expected, AUD/USD in lows

China's annualized GDP figures for the second quarter of 2021 arrived at 7.9% vs. 8.1% expected and 18.3% previous, with the QoQ reading coming in at 1.3% vs. 1.2% expected and 0.6% last.
With regard to retail sales YoY, the number was 12.1% vs. 11.0% exp and 12.4% previous, with industrial output YoY at 8.3% and 7.8% exp and 8.8% prior.
Meanwhile, the fixed asset investment YoY stood at 12.6% vs 12.1% expected and 15.4% last.
Additional details
China H1 GDP +12.7% YoY.
China Q2 two-year average GDP growth +5.5%.
China revises Q1 2021 GDP to +0.4% q/q vs +0.6% QoQ.
China H1 private sector fixed-asset investment +15.4% YoY.
China H1 infrastructure investment +7.8% YoY.
China June nationwide survey-based jobless rate at 5.0%.
China June survey-based jobless rate in 31 major cities at 5.2%.
China's economy created 6.98 mln urban jobs in Jan-June.
Market reaction
The mixed data had a limited impact on the Australian Dollar, with the AUD/USD pair maintaining the offered tone near daily lows of 0.7463. AUD/JPY attacks 82.00.
