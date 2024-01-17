China’s GDP expands 5.2% YoY in Q4 vs. 5.3% expected

China’s economy grew at an annual rate of 5.2% in the final quarter of 2023 when compared to the 4.9% expansion in the third quarter, the official data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Wednesday. The market estimated an expansion of 5.3% in the reported period.
On a quarterly basis, Chinese Gross Domestic Product (GDP) climbed by 1.0% in Q3 vs. 1.0% expected and 1.3% booked previously.
China’s December Retail Sales YoY, rose 7.4% vs. 8.0% expected and 10.1% prior while the country’s Industrial Production came in at 6.8% YoY vs. 6.6% forecasts and November’s 6.6%.
Meanwhile, the Fixed Asset Investment increased 3.0% YTD YoY in December vs 2.9% expected and 2.9% last.
AUD/USD reaction to China’s data dump
Mixed Chinese data fail to move the needle around the Australian Dollar. AUD/USD is meandering near intraday lows below 0.6600, up 0.06% on the day.
Australian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.01%
|0.01%
|-0.02%
|-0.03%
|0.01%
|-0.13%
|-0.03%
|EUR
|-0.01%
|-0.01%
|-0.03%
|-0.03%
|0.01%
|-0.12%
|-0.03%
|GBP
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|-0.04%
|-0.05%
|-0.14%
|-0.04%
|CAD
|0.03%
|0.03%
|0.03%
|-0.03%
|0.03%
|-0.10%
|-0.02%
|AUD
|0.03%
|0.03%
|0.04%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|-0.10%
|0.00%
|JPY
|0.01%
|0.00%
|0.03%
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|-0.11%
|-0.04%
|NZD
|0.13%
|0.13%
|0.13%
|0.10%
|0.10%
|0.13%
|0.10%
|CHF
|0.03%
|0.04%
|0.04%
|0.01%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|-0.10%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
AUD/USD stays below 0.6600 after mixed China's GDP data
AUD/USD is defending minor bids below 0.6600 after mixed Chinese GDP and activity data failed to impress. The pair trades cautiously amid the US Dollar consolidation and risk-averse markets. The focus now remains on geopolitics and US Retail Sales data.
EUR/USD licks wounds near five-week lows below 1.0900
EUR/USD is nursing losses below 1.0900 early Wednesday, following a sharp sell-off to five-week lows of 1.0862 on Tuesday. The US Dollar is taking a breather, as investors weigh the Fed's rates outlook amid persistent geopolitical risks. US Retail Sales data eyed.
Gold remains under pressure below $2,030, eyes on Chinese data, US Retail Sales
Gold remains under pressure below the mid-$2,000s during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The ongoing US Dollar demand and higher US Treasury yields drag the yellow metal lower. The XAU/USD price is trading around $2,025, losing 0.09% for the day.
With $10 billion traded in three days, spot Bitcoin ETFs are now in the top 0.13% of crypto assets
Bitcoin has not had an opportunity to benefit from the bullishness that came with the spot BTC ETF approval. In the meantime, the ETFs themselves have managed to surpass some of the biggest crypto assets in terms of the total value traded in just three days.
UK CPI Preview: Inflation expected to slow further in December as price pressures abate
With increased bets for an interest cut by the Bank of England as early as April, the all-important Consumer Price Index data from the United Kingdom will be closely scrutinized for gauging the timing of the BoE policy pivot and its impact on the Pound Sterling.