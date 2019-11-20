China’s ForeignMin: US' Hong Kong bill neglects facts and truths

China’s Foreign Ministry is back on the wires, via Reuters, as it continues to slam the US’ interference in the Hong Kong civil unrest.

Key Quotes:

"US' Hong Kong bill neglects facts and truths."

"Reiterates their opposition to the US bill on human rights in Hong Kong."

The risk tones remain softer ahead of the European open, with USD/JPY wavering around 108.50, Treasury yields still down 1.50% and S&P 500 futures losing about -0.10%.