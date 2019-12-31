China’s ForeignMin makes no comment on Liu He’s visit to Washington this week

Following Monday’s report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) that China’s Vice Premier Liu He will be travelling to Washington later this week to sign the phase-one of the trade deal, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman came out on the wires this Tuesday.

However, he made no official statement on whether Liu He is visiting the US this week.

This comes after the White House adviser Navarro said that the US-China phase one trade deal would likely be signed in the next week, although markets must wait for US President Trump or US Trade Representative confirmation on the same.

The Aussie bulls remain undeterred, holding near multi-month tops of 0.7013 while USD/JPY trades weaker near 108.70 amid generalized dollar weakness.